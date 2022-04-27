Retirement | Major Tyler Russell Berensen

Major Tyler Russell Berensen retired from the United States Air Force at a ceremony in Ogden, Utah Friday, April 22, 2022, completing 20 years of active duty. Tyler enlisted in the Air Force 31 in July 2002. He served at Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany, Colorado Springs. He attended Officer Training School in Alabama and became an officer. He then served at Hill Air Force Base, San Antonio, then again at Hill Air Force Base. Major Berensen is married to Candice Batt Berensen and they have three children. Tyler is the son of Retired Colonel Gary C. Berensen and Jean Berensen.