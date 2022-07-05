Retirement Party Hosted in Helper for Harwood

To commemorate his many years spent in Helper City’s employment, a retirement party was hosted for Gary Harwood on Thursday afternoon at the Civic Auditorium.

Harwood is well-known in the community, having worked for many years with the Helper Fire Department and as the city’s public works director. Going farther, Harwood has also served multiple terms as a city councilman. Harwood has worked, in some capacity, for Helper City since 1982.

Those that wished to bid him farewell and good luck visited the auditorium during the party, where they were also invited to enjoy a slice of cake. Harwood came to the party prepared with plaques, articles and a binder full of certificates that he earned over the years along with other memories that he created while with the city.

Mike Mastin took the helm as the new Helper City Public Works Director, and Harwood will continue with the city council until the end of his current term.