Come celebrate the retirement of Randy Nielson from chief of Ferron Fire Department. It will be held on October 5, 2022 at 6 pm at the Ferron Fire Department.

Randy was the fire chief for about 39 years. He also served as the Emery County District Fire Chief and has served on the Ferron Ambulance. He dedicated his life to serve not only the town of Ferron, but all of Emery County. He made sure his men came home safe on every call.