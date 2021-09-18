Retirement Recognition, Tourism Super Service Award Highlighted

The first item on the Carbon County Commissioners’ agenda for their meeting on Wednesday evening was the recognition of retirement for Annette Sandoval.

Carbon County Human Resources Director Rose Barnes spoke on this, also inviting Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood to join her. Sandoval will be retiring this month following 19 years, though she was unable to attend the meeting for the recognition. Sandoval works in the kitchen of the Carbon County Jail and was appointed head cook in 2016.

Sheriff Wood stated that Sandoval was thrust into the position of supervisor but took it in stride and made a lot of improvements on how things run in the jail.

“We want to welcome her to retirement,” said Sheriff Wood.

Following this, the Tourism Super Service Award was presented by Carbon County Economic Development and Tourism Director Rita Vigor. She began by acknowledging the two other nominations, which were Steve Nelson with Gateway Lanes and the Helper Vibes team.

For the month of September, the award recipient was Nine Mile Canyon and Nine Mile Ranch. Vigor spoke on the many things that are accomplished in the canyon in terms of tourism, such as the Stewardship Day. Nominations credited those operating the ranch and canyon as offering visitors a great experience with a vast history of the canyon.

They were also credited with providing a great venue to the general public. The certificate was presented to the Mead family, which owns the ranch. The Meads expressed their appreciation and stated that they work very hard before thanking all of the locals for their business as well as the Nine Mile Canyon Coalition.