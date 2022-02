Extreme Caution! Retirement just ahead!

TIME SERVED: 34 years of service with the Price City Water & Sewer Department

In light of COVID, Sam has declined a party. We invite all Sam’s family, friends, co-workers etc. to convey a message in a retirement book located at the Price City Public Works Complex (432 W 600 S – 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.), or send message by email to: kathys@priceutah.net before Monday, February 28th.

Congratulations Sam, and best wishes on your future endeavors!