Retiring Old Glory

By Julie Johansen

When the United States flag (Old Glory) becomes worn, torn, faded or badly soiled, it is time to replace it with a new flag. The flag needs to be retired in a dignified way with respect, with the traditional method being to incinerate the old flag.

America Legion Post #39 from Orangeville, Post #42 from Huntington and Post #79 from Ferron came together on the morning of July 4 in front of the old city hall in Huntington to conduct a proper flag retirement ceremony. Several flags were presented to the officers from these posts for retirement.

The Huntington Fire Department prepared the fires in receptacles for the burning of unserviceable flags. Commander Mack Huntington called the group of servicemen to attention and the flags were presented to commanders at two different stations for inspection, then brought to the lead for final inspection.

Once the determination was made that the flags needed to be retired, the Chaplain prayed, a bugler played “Taps” and the flags were then properly incinerated. The participating officers, Legionaires and firemen stood in salute while others in attendance stood in respect with their hands on their hearts during the ceremony until the commander dismissed the group.