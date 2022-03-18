Returning Region Champs

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Back on the courts, the Dinos are gearing up for the new season on the heels of a region championship. After losing their top three starters, there are some big shoes to fill.

“No team is going to be quite the same,” said head coach Pete Riggs regarding the departures. With that being said, Carbon has a number of players looking to make an impact.

“Branden Scovill, Zach Gregersen and Alex Callahan are all good players. Zach is a sophomore and he has matured a lot.” Riggs continued, “In preseason, Derrick Jorgensen is ranked number one [on our team]. His serve and overall experience puts him above anyone else.”

Carbon is made up of five seniors, one junior, four sophomores and four freshmen, meaning that underclassmen will need to step up to fill holes. “We have good experience at the senior level, a good batch of freshmen and a good number of kids, which helps,” commented Riggs. “We have a chance to do well in our region again.”

Richfield, South Sevier and the wildcard, Canyon View, could all pose as a threat, however. “The goal is always to win region,” Riggs said. “Then, at state, to win a round or two.”

Only time will tell if Carbon can take its second region title in as many years.