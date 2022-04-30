Rev Up This Summer at the Emery County Car Shows

Three different car shows are coming to Emery County beginning in July. They include the Ferron City 2022 Peach Days Car Show, the Cleveland Days 2022 Car Show and the Orangeville Days 2022 Cruise Night.

The first is the Orangeville Days event, which will take place on Friday, July 22 beginning at 5 p.m. and concluding at 8 p.m. Registration for the cruise night will begin at 4 p.m. and the event is free and open to all vehicles.

The second, the Cleveland Days 2022 Car Show, will be the following evening, July 23. It will be an all-day event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and registration is set to begin at 9 a.m. near the Cleveland Town Park. For this event, the cost is $10 per vehicle entry fee and registration includes a parade entry, which will begin at 10 a.m.

Awards will be announced at 2 p.m. and all vehicles are welcome. Those that are interested are instructed to contact Randy at (801) 413-6291.

Finally, the Ferron City 2022 Car Show will be later in the year, taking place on Saturday, Sept. 10 beginning at 10 a.m. and concluding by 3 p.m. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and the location is on 100 East between Molen and Main Street.

The event is $10 per car entry fee and $1 per model car entry. This year, the youth will be included with the model car display and awards will begin at 2 p.m. All vehicles are welcome and raffle tickets will be sold to benefit the Ferron Volunteer Fire Department. Randy can once again be contacted at the aforementioned phone number for information.