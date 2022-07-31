Reverend Vince Royal Named 2022 International Days Citizen of the Year

By Megan Marshall

Reverend Vince Royal, AKA “The Taco Bell Guy”, also known across the internet as Ezichiade. Born in Chicago in 1963, he has lived in Michigan, New York and Los Angeles. He has chosen to settle down in Price with his twin flame Karina, trans son Roy and son Bobby. Most people know of him as the friendly drive-thru guy at the local Taco Bell.

What they don’t know is that he has taught Tai Chi and Qigong for over 12 years and is in discussions to bring these classes to USU E. He is also the co-owner of a local business, Golden Circle Movement. His co-owner heads Rainbow Room Soapery, offering unique and intoxicatingly fragrant soaps and other beauty products, while he heads Quantum EMF Harmonizers.

These stylish, beautiful pieces absorb EMFs and harmonize the body’s aura to allow negative energies to flow around them. Rev Ezichiade is a shamanic lightworker able to join in matrimony, memorials, blessings, enshrinements, last rights, etc… ‘Our family credo is Truth, Virtue & Beauty. We believe it is a blessing to serve.’