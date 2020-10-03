Revised Helper City Trunk or Treat Event Coming this Halloween

Entering October, the topic of Halloween is prevalent as many wonder how to celebrate the holiday in a safe way due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This topic was addressed during the October virtual Helper City Council meeting as the annual Trunk or Treat event was discussed. Councilwoman Malarie Matsuda, who organized the event for four years prior to becoming a member of the council, stated that they wish to still host the event.

Councilwoman Matsuda explained that they would conduct the Trunk or Treat in a different manner to follow CDC guidelines, as how it was conducted in the past would put those in attendance at risk.

Councilwoman Matsuda continued by stating that they will still decorate and make the event festive, but don masks and distribute the goodie bags between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. the Saturday of Halloween in a drive-through fashion.

She then stated that people have already reached out and informed her that they would like to participate. The Helper City Fire Department will also be involved and Councilwoman Matsuda stated that she will reach out the Helper City Police Department to request their involvement.

Matsuda also remarked that they will not be closing the street in oder to host the event. The location was then discussed amongst the council and the former city hall parking lot was chosen as the best location to host the event.

The Trunk or Treat event was ultimately approved with the stated changes.