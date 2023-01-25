RFP FOR CARPET

Emery County School District is now accepting PROPOSALS for Carpet and Laminate Flooring at three schools; Cottonwood Elementary (recarpet all previously carpeted areas), Emery High School and Canyon View Middle.

Mandatory pre-bid walk-through is required. Initial District walk thru will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023, beginning at 9 a.m at Cottonwood Elementary (Orangeville, Utah) then travel to Emery High School (Castle Dale, Utah) then to Canyon View Middle School (Huntington, Utah). Other dates may be entertained upon request. Installer must Field Verify All Requirements, Square Footage, Locations, Product code, and Product supplies.

Bid opening will be February 23, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. at Emery County School Board Office in Huntington, Utah.

Proposal(s) may be mailed, delivered, or faxed to Kerry Lake. Proposals must be received on or before February 22, 2023 at 4 p.m. Emery School District reserves the right to accept or reject any or all submittals or to waive any informality or technicality in any submittal in the interest of the School District. Owner reserves the right to accept or reject any proposal if determined to be in the best interest of the School District.

Questions and Bids may be directed to:

Kerry Lake, Building Construction Supervisor

Emery County School District

Phone: (435) 381-5280

Cell: (435) 749-2555

FAX: (435) 381-5684

100% Material Payment, Performance Bond and 5% Bid Bond is required.

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 25 and February 1, 2023.