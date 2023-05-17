RFP FOR PLUMBING REMODEL

Emery County School District is now accepting PROPOSALS for a Plumbing Remodel at the following school: Cleveland Elementary.

Mandatory pre-bid walk-through is required. Initial District walk thru will be held on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, beginning at 10 a.m at Cleveland Elementary (30 South 100 West, Cleveland, Utah). Other dates may be entertained upon request. It is mandatory that contractors attend the June 6th walk through or schedule a walk through prior to the bid date.

Installer must Field Verify All Requirements, Square Footage, Locations, Product code, and Product supplies.

Bid opening will be June 13, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. at Emery County School Board Office in Huntington, Utah.

Proposal(s) may be mailed, delivered, or faxed to Wayne Maxfield. Proposals must be received on or before June 12, 2023 at 4 p.m. Emery School District reserves the right to accept or reject any or all submittals or to waive any informality or technicality in any submittal in the best interest of the School District.

Questions and Bids may be directed to:

Wayne Maxfield, Building Construction Supervisor

Emery County School District

Phone: (435) 381-5280

Cell: (435) 749-1162

FAX: (435) 381-5684

100% Material Payment, Performance Bond and 5% Bid Bond is required.

Published in the ETV Newspaper May 17 and May 24, 2023.