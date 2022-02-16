RFP FOR ROOFING

Emery County School District is now accepting PROPOSALS for an estimated 20,000 sq ft of Roofing between Cottonwood Elementary and Huntington Elementary. Mandatory pre-bid walk-through is required. Installer must Field Verify All Requirements, Locations, Measurements, Product code, and Product supplies. Emery School District will host a walk through on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, beginning at 10 a.m at Cottonwood Elementary (Orangeville, Utah) and then travel to Huntington Elementary (Huntington, Utah). Attendance at this walkthrough is preferred, but all bidders must have completed a walkthrough with ECSD Maintenance personnel prior to the bid deadline.

Bid opening will be March 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at the School Board Office in Huntington.

Proposal(s) may be mailed, delivered, or faxed to Kerry Lake. Proposals must be received on or before March 7, 2022 at 4 p.m. Emery School District reserves the right to accept or reject any or all submittals or to waive any informality or technicality in any submittal in the interest of the School District. Owner reserves the right to accept or reject any proposal if determined to be in the best interest of the School District.

Questions and Bids may be directed to:

Kerry Lake, Building Construction Supervisor

Emery County School District

Phone: (435) 381-5280

Cell: (435) 749-2555

FAX: (435) 381-5684

100% Material Payment, Performance Bond and 5% Bid Bond is required.

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 16 and February 23, 2022.