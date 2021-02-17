RFP for WARNING TRACK BASEBALL FIELD

Emery County School District is now accepting PROPOSALS FOR a Warning track around the outfield baseball field. Mandatory pre-bid walk through is required. Initial District walk thru will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 beginning at 11:30 a.m at Green River High School, (Green River, UT). Installer must Field Verify All Requirements, Locations, Product code, and Product supplies.

Bid opening will be March 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the School Board Office in Huntington.

Proposal(s) may be mailed, delivered, or faxed to Kerry Lake. Proposals must be received on or before March 17, 2021 at 4 p.m. Emery School District reserves the right to accept or reject any or all submittals or to waive any informality or technicality in any submittal in the interest of the School District. Owner reserves the right to accept or reject any proposal if determined to be in the best interest of the School District.

Questions and Bids may be directed to:

Kerry Lake, Building Construction Supervisor

Emery County School District

Phone: (435) 381-5280

Cell: (435) 749-2555

FAX: (435) 381-5684

100% Material Payment, Performance Bond and 5% Bid Bond is required.

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 17 and February 24, 2021.