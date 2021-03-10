Ribbon Cut at Green River’s New Holiday Inn Express

By Robin Hunt

On Friday evening, the Holiday Inn Express in Green River hosted an official ribbon cutting ceremony in conjunction with the Emery County Business Chamber to celebrate the opening of the hotel.

Amenities offered to guests by the hotel include free WiFi, parking, evening snack and a hot breakfast. The hotel also boasts a 24-hour fitness room, pet area and pet-friendly rooms. Microwaves, refrigerators, Keurig coffee makers, 55” TVs and safes are available in every room. There is a gift shop, conference rooms, a large pool/spa and a steam room as well.

A recent guest at the hotel left this review: “Our family of four stayed at this Green River location in March of 2021 for one night. We found the modern facilities to be new, clean and quiet. We LOVED the double king beds in our room. Grab and go breakfast was good. This was a great rest stop. Would stay here again. Highly recommend.”

Come stay in Green River and check out the San Rafael Swell, Canyonlands, Goblin Valley, Arches and more!