Ribbon Cut at Oliver Law

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce played host to a ribbon cutting ceremony for Oliver Law on Thursday afternoon. Chamber members were joined by Carbon County Royalty and members of the community to celebrate Robert Oliver and his new law office.

Oliver Law has been assisting clients with their criminal law needs since 2010. Oliver and his team specialize in all aspects of criminal law, including investigations of potential crimes, arrests, trials and appeals. The team focuses on the principle that everyone is innocent until proven guilty.

“We’ve built our reputation on the principle that everyone is innocent until proven guilty and believe everyone deserves a great criminal defense attorney,” shared Oliver Law. “Everyone deserves strong legal representation when they are facing criminal charges, and we want to be your partner in that fight.”

Oliver studied at the College of Eastern Utah, where he completed the Utah Crime Scene Academy. He later earned his Bachelor of Science at Weber State University in Criminal Justice with an emphasis on Criminal Law. Oliver then attended law school at the S.J. Quinney College of Law at the University of Utah.

Oliver Law is now located at 453 South Carbon Avenue in Price. The office is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Oliver Law can be contacted at (435) 637-6060 or robert@oliver.law.