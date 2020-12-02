Ribbon Cut at Puzzle Pediatrics

A virtual ribbon cutting was hosted at Puzzle Pediatrics on Tuesday afternoon to welcome Dr. Travis Criddle. Members of the community were invited to attend the event through Facebook live.

In mid-November, Castleview Hospital announced that Dr. Criddle was joining its staff to offer pediatric services to patients in Carbon and Emery counties as well as the surrounding area.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Criddle to the area,” said Greg Cook, CEO of Castleview Hospital, in a statement. “Pediatric care is a growing need in our community. Dr. Criddle’s training, paired with over 14 years practicing in pediatrics, has given him a great breadth of experience in newborn care through adolescent care. This expertise will be important as Castleview Hospital works to make our community healthier.”

Dr. Criddle graduated with his Bachelor’s of Science from Brigham Young University in Provo as well as his Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine from Pikeville College School of Osteopathic Medicine in Kentucky. He joins Castleview Hospital from Trinity Mountain Medical Clinic in Mountain Home, ID.

Dr. Criddle, his wife and their four children said they are excited to join the community and be closer to family.

Puzzle Pediatrics is now accepting new patients. The office is located at 230 North Hospital Drive, Suite 3 in Price. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (435) 637-1100.