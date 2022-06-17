Ribbon Cut at the Swell Retreat

While the Swell Retreat opened for its first guest in July 2020, the business cut its ceremonial ribbon on Wednesday afternoon. Members of the Emery County Business Chamber gathered for the ribbon cutting to celebrate Ben and Lacy Hardman and their new business in Castle Dale.

“The Swell Retreat is a place for creating memories, enjoying your passions, strengthening your business team, celebrating your most important moments or simply a day of zip lining into Little Lake Elevate,” the business shared.

Overall, the Swell Retreat is home to four ponds, numerous camping sites and pavilions, and Utah’s iconic desert landscapes. Little Lake Elevate, one of the main features of the retreat, includes a three-acre pond complete with a zip line, waterslide and Wibit. Fishing is also an option at the pond along with kayaking, paddle boarding and canoeing.

Other amenities at the retreat include horseshoes, volleyball, yard games and an in-ground trampoline. A walking trail spanning over 208 acres takes guests through pine trees and around ponds as they traverse the property.

The retreat offers day, evening and overnight retreats, perfect for family reunions, company events, youth activities and more. Visitors can even enjoy lake and recreation days at a per-person rate. Weddings are also an option at the Swell Retreat, with outdoor locations currently available.

Other additions coming to the Swell Retreat this year include additional campsites, cabins and glamping tents. An event barn is also in the future for the retreat, which will serve as a rustic, indoor venue for weddings, reunions, parties and more.

For more information on the Swell Retreat or to book a retreat, please click here. The business can also be contacted by phone at (435) 830-3119 or by email at stay@swellretreat.com.