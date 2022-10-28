Ribbon Cut for 10 Circles Wellness

10 Circles Wellness cut the iconic blue ribbon to mark its entrance into the Carbon County business community on Wednesday. The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce hosted the ceremony along with business owner Stephanie Larrabee.

Larrabee is a transplant to Carbon County, where she now resides on a farm, raising her family and operating her business. 10 Circles Wellness was founded to bring understanding and help to those who suffer with autoimmune diseases and chronic illnesses.

“We work to help clients who are ready to take back control of their health and their daily lives,” Larrabee shared. “By incorporating the Balancing Your Body course, we are able to bring the body into balance and create the best environment of healing for the body.”

Larrabee is a Certified Foot Zone Practitioner, Certified Natural Health Counselor, Certified Nutrition Autoimmune Specialist, Certified Nutrition Specialist, Master Herbalist, Shaman, Healer’s Blueprint Facilitator and Yoga Instructor. She focuses on holistic hearing to heal the body as a whole.

Services offered by 10 Circles Wellness include one-on-one coaching, the “Balancing Your Body” course, foot zoning and yoga. Larrabee also invites clients to her farm for a “body-to-soul connection day,” which includes foot zoning, grounding, yoga, animal/nature therapy and more.

Additionally, Larrabee creates goat milk products, such as lotion, as well as healing salves. Nearly all of the ingredients for the products are sourced from the Larrabee family farm. To learn more about 10 Circles Wellness and its offering, visit the business’ website.