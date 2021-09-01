Ribbon Cut for Eastern Utah Trimlight

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce welcomed Eastern Utah Trimlight to the community on Monday afternoon with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The chamber was joined by the newly-crowned Carbon County Royalty to celebrate the business.

Eastern Utah Trimlight was launched in February by Nikki Ware and Kyle Kulow. The business provides permanent, programmable outdoor lighting for homes and businesses. The lights are programmed through a user-friendly app where users can choose from over 16 million colors and thousands of patterns.

“Let the experts at Trimlight do the work for you so you can relax and enjoy beautiful lights for every season and any reason,” the business shared. “No more tangled cords, ladders, lights that don’t work, exposed wires or getting on the roof. With Trimlight, you will get decades of enjoyment.”

The lighting is mounted to the home or business in a matching aluminum channel, meaning it is hidden during the day but beautiful at night. Trimlight is also backed by a lifetime warranty.

The business offers free bids for homes and business. To learn more or to request a free bid, call (435) 472-LITE (5483).