Ribbon Cutting Marks New Chapter for Dawn’s Hometown Insurance

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the open house of Dawn’s Hometown Insurance with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday afternoon. This event marked the company’s move to their new location in Price City’s Downtown District.

Owned and operated by Dawn Manzanares, Dawn’s Hometown Insurance has relocated to 58 West Main Street, a prominent spot on Main Street to better serve the community.

“We are just happy to be on Main Street,” said Manzanares before cutting the ribbon.

Manzanares was presented with a ceremonial pair of scissors and given the signal by Chamber board member CJ McManus to cut the ribbon, officially marking the opening of the new office.

After the ribbon was cut, Manzanares invited chamber and community members inside for free swag, sweet treats and a chance to enter the giveaway. Dawn’s Hometown Insurance can be contacted at (435) 637-3344.