Ribbon Cutting Welcomes Life Balance Recovery

Starting out the week on the right page, the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday afternoon to welcome Life Balance Recovery to the area. The organization offers substance abuse and mental health outpatient treatment to members of the local community.

In June, Life Balance Recovery celebrated its expansion to Price with an open house. There, it was explained that the organization aims to assist those that wish to seek treatment through group, individual and family therapy, drug testing and much more.

“Life Balance Recovery is here to help support and change the lives of those affected by substance use and mental health disorders,” the organization shared. “Substance abuse and mental health have some very serious negative impacts and our team is here to help you gain the knowledge and skills needed to live a fulfilling, abundant life. Life Balance Recovery uses evidence-based practices and individualized treatment plans to meet each individual’s needs.”

Following a screening process that determines that recovery is the right step for the individual, there will be an assessment for particular needs. All that attended the ribbon cutting were invited to enjoy light refreshments while learning more about Life Balance.

The organization is located at 90 West 100 North, Suite 16 and 17, in Price and can be contacted at (801) 367-0394.