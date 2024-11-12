Ribbon Cuttings, Christmas Fairs and Fun in Emery County

A ribbon cutting was hosted by the Emery County Business Chamber (ECBC) for Amy Chlarson, who is the very first graduate of Harmony Wellness & Massage School in Huntington, which is a community-backed and tuition-free school.

Chlarson is skilled in many types of care, such as assisted stretching, Shiatsu, pregnancy massages, sports massages, cupping, myofascial release, lymphatic drainage and more. With her schooling, Chlarson is now a nationally licensed massage therapist and works by appointment only.

“The Emery County Business Chamber congratulates Amy on being the first graduate. Heather Keith is the owner of the Harmony Massage, she said there is such a need for massage therapists in the area,” the ECBC shared. “She is excited to have Amy on board as a licensed therapist now to add to the services they can bring to Emery County residents.”

Harmony Massage can be contacted at (508) 958-1213, while Chlarson can be reached at (435) 630-2986 for appointments.

Another fun event that took place in Emery County recently was the Christmas Fair that was hosted at the Castle Dale Recreation Center. This event kicked off November and urged in the holiday spirit with a myriad of booths offering crafts and goods.