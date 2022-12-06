Richard A.Z Moffitt

Richard was born March 27, 1944 in Castle Dale, UT. At 78, Richard passed away on November 28, 2022 in Salt Lake City, UT. He is survived by his wife Shirly and children (John), Richard, Delayna, Julie, his grandchildren Brickey, Angel, Cody, Solitude, Andrew and Ford, great granddaughter Aspen, his brothers Willie, Max and Larry Lopan, and sister Rheta Swank.

Richard is preceded in death by grandparents Warren and Mildred Moffitt, his parents Madge and Johnny Lopan, and grandson Isaac Hargis.

For such a grumpy old man, he had a big heart. Richard was an honest man and spoke without a filter. Richard traveled the country, now he drives the streets of heaven. If we listen close enough, we will hear his truck roaring along through heavens highways. Hammer down (ding a ling)!!!

You will forever be loved and missed by everyone who knew you.