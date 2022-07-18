Richard D. Cobb, 74, passed away July 10, 2022 in Helper, Utah. He was born February 6, 1948 in Syracuse, New York. His parents were John Elijah Cobb and Doris May Merritt Cobb.

He was raised in Thousand Palms, California. He was raised Pentecostal and was strong in his faith. He really loved Heavenly Father and shared that with everyone.

Richard was a Nascar fan, he used to do a talk show about the Nascar. He became disabled due to a tragic accident. That’s when he began to practice preaching, teaching Bible prophecy.

He had a relationship with Gemma Carroll and they had three sons, William Cobb, Jason Cobb and Richard Cobb. After that relationship ended, he married Shirley Armijo and they had a son, Christopher Cobb. Since 1988, he has stayed single. Richard had eight grandchildren, besides additional grandchildren through daughter-in-law Lisa Cobb.

He survived by his children, Jason Cobb and Christopher Cobb. Preceded in death by his parents and sons William Cobb and Richard Cobb.

Services will be private for family.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories of Richard at www.fausettmortuary.com.