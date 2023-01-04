Richard “Dick” Eiden

Richard Michael Eiden, better known as Dick to his friends and family, passed away on December 4, 2022 at his home in Mesquite, Nevada, at the age of 80. Richard was born on August 4, 1942 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin to Henry and Virginia Eiden.

Dick married Jeanne Konitzer (later divorced) and their union produced two children, Lisa and Eric. He was married and preceded in death by his second wife, Sherry. Dick later met and married Roberta Earney whom he loved dearly and whose family welcomed him with open arms, including her children, who loved him as if he was their own dad.

Dick spent 40 years working for telephone companies, including Emery Telcom, and built many lifelong friendships there. He had a deep love of animals and his favorite part of the job was running into the pets he would see at the different homes he visited. At home, he cooked for his doggies every day and one of the most endearing moments his family would witness was when he would serenade them with his guitar. He was quite a proficient guitarist and had a great voice! His dogs would sit in front of him, as though they were at a concert, loving every minute of it!

Dick was a family man first. He took great pride in taking care of his family despite hearing and vision problems that made driving more of a challenge later on. Dick’s love of vehicles stayed with him throughout his life and sometimes he would buy one to give him something new to muse upon. He could often be found in the garage into the wee hours of the morning checking out his new wheels, even if they rarely left the garage but for a short trip around town.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Henry, Fritz and Bobby.

Dick is survived by his loving wife, Roberta; his two children, Lisa (Mike) Komada and Eric (Ginaette); grand-children, Von, Alyssa and Jared; as well as Roberta’s children and grand-children. He is also survived by his brother, Morris, and his sister, Ruth.

Dick will be dearly missed every day. A celebration of Dick’s life was privately held.