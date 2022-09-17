Richards Serves Up Beating

ETV News Stock Photo

The Dinos opened their region schedule with a road trip to Canyon View. They immediately made their presence know with a 25-16 win. The Falcons then answered back with a 25-21 set win to tie it up at one apiece. The big storyline of the game was Carbon’s ability to serve. The Dinos logged an impressive 17 aces in the match.

An unbelievable 10 of those came by the hand of Jenna Richards, who was absolutely locked in on her serves. One of every three serves fell in for an ace, while she only had one serving error on 30 attempts. Carbon took full advantage with a 25-18 win in the third and then closed it out 25-21 in the fourth for the 3-1 victory. Madi Orth was also on fire with her spikes, tallying 20 kills for a 41.7 kill percentage.

In addition, Dani Jensen added another 12 kills. Four Dinos reached double-digit digs including, Makayla Pugliese (18), Orth (14), Jensen (13) and Sav Hurst (12). The Dinos (9-3, 1-0) next took on the Templars (5-4) on Thursday in Manti.