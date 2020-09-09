Richfield Edges Out Carbon

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Lady Wildcats had just enough drive to edge past Carbon for an overtime win on Tuesday. Richfield hosted the region matchup, handing the Lady Dinos a loss on the heels of back-to-back wins last week.

The first half of play was hotly contested as both teams notched a goal, entering the break tied 1-1. Defense was key in the second half as both teams shut out the other, moving the game into overtime to break the tie.

Richfield got the edge in the overtime period, connecting with the net and ending the game to take the narrow 2-1 win.

Ryan Brady led the offense for the Lady Dinos, notching their lone goal of the game.

Carbon (5-3) will have a quick turnaround as the team will travel to Moab (0-2) to take on Grand High this Thursday. The Lady Dinos will then take on region foe Emery in Price on Tuesday, Sept. 15.