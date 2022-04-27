Richfield Handles Dinos

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

On Tuesday, Carbon hit the road to take on Richfield. The Wildcats had their way with the Dinos and won the match 4-1.

Branden Scovill was the lone Dino to pick up a win in third singles 6-3, 6-2. Derrick Jorgensen lost 3-6, 5-7 in first singles while Cameron Jones lost 6-4, 0-6, 2-6 in second singles.

In first doubles, Alex Callahan and Zac Gregersen lost 2-6, 5-7 while Garrett Bryner and Nathan Bauduin lost 0-6, 5-7 in second doubles.

The Dinos will now head to Uintah for a tournament this weekend.