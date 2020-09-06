Richfield Hands Dinos Region Loss

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett.

Richfield came into Price on Thursday to face the Lady Dinos on the courts. Carbon attempted to keep up with Richfield, but was unable to do so.

Lindsey Snow fell in first singles 1-6, 1-6 while Nicole Swasey lost 0-6, 1-6 in third singles. Alex Cartwright and Kaydance Scovill were defeated in first doubles 4-6, 2-6 while second doubles partners Ana Maria Olivas and Rhiannon Haslam fell 0-6, 2-6.

Lizzy Blackburn was the lone bright spot, winning 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 in second singles. Richfield passed Carbon 4-1.

Carbon will have a week off before it heads to play Wasatch Academy on Thursday.