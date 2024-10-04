Richfield Hosts High School Golf at Cove View

The Carbon and Emery golf teams traveled to Richfield for this week’s contest on the Cove View GC. The hometown Richfield team had a great showing on their turf for yet another first place victory in the team standings with a 292 score. Richfield was followed by Juab (310), Carbon (314), Delta (325), Emery (343), Canyon View (363), North Sanpete (368) and Manti (375).

In the individual performances, the lucky number was 77, with four local athletes finishing in the six through nine positions. Emery’s Champ Justice, along with Carbon’s Levi King, Rydge Butler and Dayton King would all finish with a 77 on the day. Cash Withers (83) finished in sixteenth for the Dinos, while Bronx Olsen and Alex Hansen would both score an 88, finishing at the tie for 28.

Brendon Behunin (90), Crew Behling (92), Ethan Gilbert (94), Brodee Norton (98) and Kolten Wilkinson (102) followed. In the overall 3A team rankings, Carbon is tied in fourth with the Union Cougars and Emery sits in the ninth position, 15 points behind Delta.

In the overall 3A individual standings, Dayton King moves to the tenth spot (75.32) for Carbon, followed by his teammates Rydge Butler (76.34) in thirteenth and Levi King (78.72) rounding out the top 20.

The next stop will be in Manti on Tuesday for their final regular season event of the year. They will then prepare for the state championships on Oct. 16 and 17. The matches will be held at the Ridge Golf Course in West Valley City.