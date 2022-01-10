Richfield Intimidates Lady Spartans

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Region competition began on Thursday night for the Spartans as they traveled to play Richfield. Coming off of a difficult loss at home, Emery was looking to get back on track, but the Wildcats had other ideas.

Richfield controlled the game by exploiting the Spartans’ weaknesses. The Wildcats used a combination of speed and strength to pass the Spartans. Richfield combined for 10 total three-pointers while center Nicole Willardson tallied 24 points. The Wildcats outscored the Spartans by six points in each of the last three quarters for a convincing win, 65-47.

On the Spartans’ side, Tatum Tanner had an effective game on the offensive end with 26 points while Baylee Jacobson added another 11 points. Emery shot 53 percent on the night but did not make a three-point shot. In fact, the Spartans attempted a season-low four shots beyond the arc all night.

Up next, Emery (10-4, 0-1) will travel to 6A Corner Canyon (6-6) on Tuesday.