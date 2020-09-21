Richfield Outlasts Carbon

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Dinos opened region play at Richfield on Friday.

The Wildcats got on the board first with a 22-yard touchdown. Carbon answered back just before the quarter ended with a three-yard run by Kayden Tallerico.

Richfield broke the 7-7 tie with four unanswered touchdowns in the second quarter. The Wildcats controlled the remainder of the contests and won 42-7.

Homecoming and rivalry week are wrapped into one for the Dinos (1-5, 0-1) as they will face the Spartans (3-3, 1-0) on Friday. The game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online on etvnews.com/livesports.