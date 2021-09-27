Richfield Protects Home Course

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Richfield hosted Region 12 golf on Wednesday as the region leaders. On their home course, the Wildcats lengthened their lead with a 302 finish for first place. Carbon came in second with a score of 312 while Emery ended in third with a 331. Rounding off the top five were Grand and Canyon View.

Richfield’s Keaton Anderson scored the day’s low of 71 while Bode Salas (Carbon) came in second with a 73. Fellow Dinos Kyler Clark and Daron Garner also shot a sub-80 with a 79 each. Cole Callahan and Rydege Butler shot an 85 and 87, respectively.

For the Spartans, Trevin Wakefield cracked the top five with his 76 strokes. He was followed by Carter Huntington (82), Joey Leonard (86), Dempsey Toomer (87) and Kavery Kilpack (90).

Monday marks the regional competition at Spanish Oaks. Richfield is in a commanding lead for first while Carbon is in second and Emery third in the standings.