Richfield Proves Tough Again *Photo Gallery*

The seedings do not matter once the teams step on the court, and although Richfield was the 14 seed and Carbon was the three, the Dinos have had trouble with the Wildcats this season. Richfield defeated Carbon two weeks ago and were looking to do it again in the second round of the state tournament on Wednesday.

The Wildcats delivered the first blow by winning the first set 25-22. Then, in the second, the Lady Dinos looked like they were going to even the score until Richfield made a big run. The Wildcats went on the offensive and were up 24-23. Carbon fought off a couple of set points to retake the lead. At last, the Dinos put it away 28-26 to tie the match at a set apiece.

The momentum carried the Dinos through the third set as Carbon handled Richfield 25-18. With their backs against the wall, the Lady Wildcats began to claw at the Carbon lead. It was a close set, but the Dinos could not come away with it as they fell 25-20.

The fifth and decisive set will be one that will be hard to forget for Carbon. Many small mistakes compounded, dashing the Dinos’ chances. Carbon never got going in the last set and was defeated 15-4 to drop out of the winner’s bracket by a score of 3-2.

The Dinos will soon play Manti to remain in the consolation bracket.