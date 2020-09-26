Richfield Steals Show at Millsite

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Millsite was the latest venue for Region 12 golf. The Spartans had their best outing of 2020 on their home course with a 345 team score, but the Wildcats outplayed the field. Richfield took first with a score of 308 while Grand came in second (320), Carbon in third (333), Emery in fourth, South Sevier in fifth (353) and San Juan in fifth (400).

Both Grand and Richfield had two golfers shoot in the low 70s. Bode Salas (CHS) and Trevin Wakefield (EHS) followed with 77 and 78 respective rounds. Branden Scovill and Daron Garner each shot an 83 with Kyler Clark ending at 90 strokes for the Dinos. Rounding off the Spartans top four were Tryven Guymon (87), Joey Leonard (89) and Kade Larsen (91).

The region championship will take place in Morgan on Monday. State will start 10 days later at the same course, meaning regionals will be a good trial run for those teams and individuals that will qualify for state.