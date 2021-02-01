Richfield Too Much for Spartans

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Spartans faced a tough road test on Friday night when they headed to Richfield. It was tough sledding for Emery as the Wildcats showed their defensive prowess while executing on offense.

Richfield jumped out to a 30-15 lead by halftime and was well in control. The Spartans doubled their score in the third quarter, but it was too little too late. Emery went on to lose 61-43.

Treven Brazier had a team-high 14 points followed by Brett Rasmussen with nine.

Up next, Emery (2-12, 0-6) will host San Juan (11-7, 3-3) on Wednesday before traveling to Carbon (11-5, 4-2) on Friday. Both games will be streamed live on etvnews.com/livesports while the latter will also be on ETV Channel 10.