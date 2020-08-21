Richfield’s Home Course Advantage

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Region 12 golf teams headed to Richfield to compete in the second match of the year. The Wildcats were firing on all cylinders as they posted a team score of 303. Their top four golfers all shot under 80 on their home course.

Bode Salas (Carbon), Keaton Anderson (Richfield) and Carson Thornock (S. Sevier) all tied for first individually with 72 rounds. Kyler Clark shot a sub-80 for the Dinos and finished at 79. Daren Garner and Branden Scovill rounded off the top four with 83 and 88 rounds, respectively.

Carbon took second with a respectable 322 score. The Dinos held an 18-stroke lead over the Wildcats after the first week, but the race as tightened up as Carbon now trails by one.

Emery (365) had a rough day, taking fifth overall, trailing South Sevier (345) and Grand (355). San Juan ended in last with a (437) team score. The Spartans were led by Trevin Wakefield, who posted an 86, and Kaverie Killpack with a 90. Carter Huntington and Tayven Guymon came in at 95 strokes apiece.

The teams will meet again on Wednesday at Hideout in Monticello.