Ricky Morris Ewell

Born on February 7, 1971 in Price, Utah, passed away unexpectedly on August 18, 2022.

Born to Kathy (Gary) Birch and Ronald Leonard (Kim) Ewell.

Ricky loved all things outdoors, camping, hunting, fishing and riding horses. He loved to make people laugh and playing practical jokes on his friends and loved ones. Ricky loved life. Ricky was good with his hands, he could turn wood into beautiful works of art. He was a poet that loved writing notes all over his house to the love of his life Shelley Kerrick. The most important things in his life were his family and friends.

Ricky was preceded in death by his parents Kathy (Gary) Birch and many other loving relatives.

Survived by his father Ronald Leonard (Kim) Ewell, his sisters Nichole Leal and Andrea (Todd) Hatzenbiler, his life partner Shelley Kerrick and many loving grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be held Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Lawrence Cemetery at 11:00 am entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories of Ricky at www.heritagefuneralhomeutah.com.