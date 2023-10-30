Riker O’Hearon Continues Impressive Wrestling Career

USA Wrestling Utah hosted its 2023 Ross Brunson Awards Banquet at Utah Valley University on Monday, Oct. 16. Special awards were given to wrestlers from Utah for the 2023 wrestling season.

These awards were for three different age divisions, which were elementary, middle and high school. There were four finalists from throughout the state in the Folkstyle middle school division, with Carbon County’s own Riker O’Hearon in the running.

In the end, O’Hearon was awarded the 2023 Folkstyle Wrestler of the Year award. He also earned the Freestyle Greco Wrestler of the Year award, spanning all age divisions, out of four other finalists during the banquet.

Then, on Oct. 21 and 22, O’hearon attended the Super 32 that was hosted in Greensboro, North Carolina. This tournament is known for being the largest preseason tournament, as well as the toughest, in the U.S.

Ages range from middle school up to high school and athletes must qualify to participate. O’Hearon was successful in leaving the tournament with a championship in his division.