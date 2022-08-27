Rinse and Repeat

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Back on the courts, the Lady Dinos are set to pick up where they left off. Carbon won a region championship last year before talking third in state. The expectation is for this year to be no different.

“I think we have a really strong chance of winning region again with our #1 and #2 and the way they can play,” head coach Pete Riggs said. “If we can get a good doubles team or two and a good #3, which I think our #3 is going to be good, we should be right there to win the region again.”

Lindsey Snow and Lizzy Blackburn return for Carbon to play first and second singles, respectively. Ella Anderson will also be back, but is searching for a new doubles partner.

“We have a good core of future too; they’re learning and it’s a passion. They really like playing tennis,” added Riggs. “They’re juniors this year and younger. They’re going to be good.”

At the region level, Richfield is expected to have a down year, while South Sevier and Canyon View should be competitive. The top teams in the state remain the same from last season, including Morgan and Grantsville. Carbon plans on remaining in the top three with hopes of improving its standing.

“I have some really good players still, so I’m excited for that,” explained Riggs. “Lindsey Snow and Lizzy Blackburn will be strong. They can go deep in state.”