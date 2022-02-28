Rita Inez Robertson Oldroyd left this life for her new adventure on February 26, 2022 at the amazing age of 100 years and 2 months.

Rita was born in Standardville, Utah January 4, 1922 to Inez Maud Goulding and James Elmer Robertson.

Rita married DeVon Venor Oldroyd on October 1, 1939 in Glenwood, Utah. Devon and Rita were sweethearts from the age of 15 on. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Manti Temple August 19, 2011.

Rita is survived by her 4 children: Beverly (Gary) Hall, Bud (Linda) Oldroyd, Barbara (Jim) Dresslar, and Scott Oldroyd, 1 sibling: Colleen (Norman) Huff, 9 grandkids, 15 great grandkids and 4 great great grandkids. She was proceeded in death by her husband, parents, sister Shirlee (Remo) Etzel and brother Bill (Eileen and Rosie) Robertson.

Mom loved to camp and travel, especially with the Good Sam Club. Joe’s Valley and Moab were her special places and Grassy Lake was her favorite fishing hole. Slot machines were a passion. She was proud of being a VIP at select casinos in Las Vegas, Wendover and Mesquite. She would share her winnings with her children and grandchildren until she decided she was corrupting the grandkids.

Mom was ambitious and worked her entire life. Some of her jobs included housekeeper, grocery clerk (Helper, Price, Moab and East Carbon) waitress (Helper and Price), restaurant owner (Price Cafe), and cook (Mount Harmon Junior High).

Mom’s highest priority in her life was her children and grandchildren. She always encouraged us in anything that we chose to do. Rarely did she miss an event that her children or grandchildren were involved in. This held true well into her eighties.

Mom idioms included “Do you expect any different? “and “Don’t pick shit with the chickens.”

She loved hiking the red rocks of Moab and hiked Delicate Arch at the age of 75.

She was always a social “butterfly” and graced the Heirloom Inn with her love for life for the last 17 years. Mom established a very high standard of living life and provided joy to others. We will truly miss her but we can hear Dad singing to her once again: “Have I Told You Lately That I Love You.”

We’d like to thank the staff of the Heirloom Inn for their unconditional love, endearing care and continual enhancement of our Mother’s long life. We are so appreciative of Shauna O’Brien and Kelli Dozhier for the love and life they have given our mom for the last 17 years of her life.

If you would like to honor Rita, please make a donation to Primary Children’s Hospital.