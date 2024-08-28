Rivalry Tennis in Castle Dale

The Emery Lady Spartans hosted the Lady Dinos on Tuesday for their second and final match of the regular season. In their first meeting, the Dinos would get the win, 5-1, only a couple weeks ago.

Starting in the singles matches, Ireland Keil and Julia Peterson had a good match going on. In the first set, Keil would get the win 6-3. In the second set, she would also get the win, with a very close 7-5 score. In singles two, Leah Sweeney would face Tatum Jensen. The two had a good first set, ending at 6-4, in favor of Sweeney. Sweeney would keep the momentum going and get the win in set two as well, 6-1. Carbon’s Gianna Valdez had two set wins against Dorian Price, completing the sweep in single for the Carbon team.

In the double’s events, Emery was in control, winning two of the three matches. Tailynn Minchey and Acelyn Migliori were set to face Mandy Riggs and Lisa King in doubles one. The four had a great match as Emery would get the first set win, 6-3. In set two, a great back-and-forth battle would end with a 7-6 (7-4) win for the Lady Spartans.

In second doubles, Emily Dufour and Emme Stockdale would win their matchup with a very close first set, winning 7-6 (8-6). They would close out the match in set two, winning 6-1. In third doubles, Tandy Bennett and Brin Grange competed against Kiley Sasser and Jocelyn Dimick. The competitive match would end with the Emery team getting wins in both sets, 6-4.

Carbon would receive the overall team win, 4-2. They will be right back to it, playing the North Sanpete Hawks on the road Wednesday. Then they are back home on Thursday, for a match against the Manti Templars. Next for Emery, they will be hosting the Richfield Wildcats on Thursday.