Road Hard on Panthers

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Pinnacle remained on the road last week in what turned out to be a difficult stretch of games. The Panthers began on Monday at Altamont where the Longhorns immediately jumped out to a nine-run lead.

Down 11-0 in the third inning, the Panthers got on the board when Michael Schmitz hit a solo shot to left. They then cut it to 11-4 with three runs in the top of the fourth. Altamont battled back with four runs in the bottom half to knockout the Panthers 15-4. McGuire Knocks led the team with two RBIs with his double. Jaxon Cranford went 2-3 while Schmitz finished 1-1 with two walks and a homer.

Wednesday’s opponent featured Valley. Again, the Panthers fell in a large hole as the Buffalos scored nine runs through the first three innings. Pinnacle scored one run in the fourth and another in the fifth before Valley walked it off with three runs in the bottom of the fifth to apply the mercy rule, 12-2. Peyton Riley had the best day at the plate, going 2-2 with an RBI. Schmitz also finished 2-2 while Delbert Lain tallied a ribbie.

In Panguitch for the final game of the week, a slow start once more doomed the Panthers. This time, the Bobcats padded a 10-run lead through three innings. Jayson Miller hit a two-RBI double in the fourth, but Panguitch responded with eight runs. When it was all said and done, the Bobcats took the contest 18-2. Schmitz continued his perfect week at the plate, going 2-2 with a double. He finished 5-5 with a home run, a double and two walks.

This week, the Panthers (1-13, 0-7) will play Tintic (5-7) on Tuesday, also on the road. Pinnacle will finally return home to take on Green River (1-11, 1-8) on Wednesday and Wayne (9-4, 5-2) on Friday.