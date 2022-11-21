Road Win Puts Dinos at 2-0

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

The Carbon Dinos added another tally in the win column following a road game on Friday. The victory over Union put Carbon at 2-0 after the first week of the new season.

The Dinos came out quick, securing a five-point lead after the first quarter. The Cougars perked up in the second quarter, but Carbon still took a 27-23 lead into the half.

The teams continued to trade buckets in the second half. The Dinos had their best offensive performance in the third quarter, chipping in 16, which helped propel them to a 58-51 win.

Chet Anderson led the team with 20 points, including three makes from behind the arc. Cole Cripps was close behind with 17 points while Braxton Stevenson chipped in 13.

Next up for Carbon (2-0) will be a home game against North Sanpete (1-0) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The team will then take a break for Thanksgiving before welcoming Juab to Price on Nov. 30.