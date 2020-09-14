Road Woes Plague Spartans

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

After a pair of home wins, Emery was back on the road on Friday to take on Juab. The Wasps quickly marched downfield before Emery could get a stop and force a field goal attempt, which Juab converted to lead 3-0. After a three-and-out, the Spartans were back on defense. This time, Emery could not keep the Wasps out of the endzone. Juab held a 10-0 lead after one quarter.

The Spartans struggled in every facet of the game. Defensively, they had a hard time slowing down the Wasps while on the other side of the ball, Emery failed to find consistency on offense. Juab was in control from the first whistle and went on to rout Emery 44-0.

Ryker Jensen went 16-28 for 95 yards and two interceptions. With Jace Curtis on the sideline injured, Jace Mangum led the Spartans in rushing yards with 27 on nine carries. Jeremy Brannon hauled in five receptions for 36 yards. On the defensive side, Hayes Dalton led the way with eight tackles and one for a loss while Derrick Canterberry logged two tackles for a loss. The Spartans did force two turnovers with a Mangum interception and a Maddex Christman fumble recovery.

Region games are set to begin this week, bringing Emery (2-3) home to face Grand (0-5) on Friday. The game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 6 and on etvnews.com/livesports.