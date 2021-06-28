Roads Reopen Near Bennion Creek Fire

Bennion Creek Fire: 8,313 acres, 94% containment. Began June 4, 2021.

As of Monday, June 28, 2021, there are no area and no road closures for the Bennion Creek Fire on the Manti-La Sal National Forest. A local Type 4 Incident Management Team is in charge of the Bennion Creek Fire. Crews will complete the remaining work on the contingency line on the western flank of the fire.

Please continue to drive safely around the fire area as fire vehicles and equipment remain on area roads. Drive with caution and be aware that firefighting equipment is often slow and requires a longer stopping distance.

Weather: Monday’s winds be out of the northwest 9-14 mph and shift to the east/northeast this afternoon. Temperatures on Monday will reach a high of 83°.

Resources: A total of 50 firefighters are assigned to the fire. Resources include one crew and two helicopters.

Restrictions: Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in effect on many state and Utah BLM lands as well as on the Manti-La Sal National Forest. Complete information on all of these restrictions may be found at https://utahfireinfo.gov/active-fire-restriction-documents/.

Jurisdiction: The fire is in the jurisdiction of the Manti-La Sal National Forest, Bureau of Land Management, state and private lands. A local Type 4 Incident Management Team is in charge of this fire.