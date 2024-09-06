Robbyn Scribner Hosts Tech Mom Presentation

Robbyn Scribner with Tech-Moms recently gave a presentation in Emery County on preparing rural Utahns for remote jobs in the digital age.

In Scribner’s presentation in regard to the Utah Women and Leadership Project, it was stated that it is normal to wonder why the age gap is so large in Utah. A few factors that likely contribute are that Utah has the earliest marriage age, the largest average household size, and was named the second-most sexist state.

Utah women are segregated into low-paying sectors, mothers participate in the labor force less than fathers, perform more unpaid labor and move slower into higher-paying occupations. In regard to career re-launching or underemployed individuals, challenges viewed included a lack of direction, as well as lacks of preparation, networking, skills and confidence.

In women in STEM and tech, statistics show that women hold just 27% of STEM jobs nationally and just 21% of STEM jobs in Utah. Up to 50% of rural Americans surveyed had an interest in tech jobs, though only 5% of tech jobs are held by rural individuals.

Tech roles have higher earning capacity with lots of room for growth and, according to Scribner, staying up to date with new tech makes individuals and companies more efficient and effective. Program pillars for tech jobs include technical training, career exploration and a community of support that includes next-step placement and networking.

Skills to be taught include anything on a computer, office suites, video conferencing, communication tools, CRM systems, graphics and design and generative AI. New tech skills can be learned in a myriad of ways, such as YouTube, online learning platforms such as LinkedIn learning, software tutorials, local classes and Tech-Moms themselves.

“Tech-Moms is dedicated to helping women transition into tech and achieve long-term success in their careers,” according to Tech-Moms mission statement. “We do this by offering a part-time technical skills course, professional networking, and a broad range of career exploration through guest speakers.”

