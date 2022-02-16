Robert “Bub” Lamont Riding, age 90, passed away February 15, 2022 in Price, Utah. Bub was born January 25, 1932 in his Grandmother Baker’s home in Provo, Utah to Franklin and Dorothy Riding.

Bub started working young, tamping railroad ties, digging ditches, and whatever work was available. He attended school in Springville, Utah. Later he worked construction running heavy equipment, then took up farming and milking cows. He was drafted into the army in 1952 and served in the Korean conflict for two years.

He married Bette June Done in 1960 and together they had six children. They later divorced. Eventually he met and married Bonnie Jean Johnson who already had three children of her own. Bub and Bonnie were later sealed in the Provo, Utah temple. They were married for 40 years.

He served many years on the Board of Directors for both the High Line Canal and Strawberry Water Users Association. Bub was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings. He also served as a temple worker in the Provo, Utah Temple. Bub loved the Lord and his family and will be very much missed by many.

Bub is survived by his wife Bonnie, children Rob (Donna) Riding, Frank (Laurel) Riding, David (Debbie) Riding, Matt (Hana) Riding, Ann Clark, and Amanda (Leif) Nelson, step-children Wade (Julie) Hone and JanaLe (Mike) Greenhalgh, 35 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, his sister (Shirlene Revoir), a daughter (Allison Riding), and a granddaughter (Chelsea Hone).

Services under the direction of Walker Funeral Home will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 12:00 pm at the Salem 6th Ward Building located at 470 East Salem Canal Road, Salem, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10:30-11:30 am. A link to view the services remotely will be available at the Walker Funeral Home website at www.walkermemorials.com. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Springville, Utah.

The family would like to thank Good Life Senior Living and Rocky Mountain Hospice for their kind and loving care.