December 27, 1930 – August 20, 2020

On August 20, 2020, Robert Lessing Cook, aka Bob or Cookie, died peacefully in Vancouver, Washington after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. He was 89.

Bob was born December 27, 1930 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He graduated from East High School in 1946 and went on to attend the University of Utah where he graduated in 1953 with a degree in Business Administration.

Bob proudly served in the US Air Force during the Korean War with his cousin Garth Showalter. Bob married LaRue Reid in 1961. They met at The Landing Hair Salon, in Salt Lake City, Utah. They welcomed their daughter Sherrie in 1962. Bob was an award-winning salesman while working at the Abilene Boot Company where he frequently won of The Presidents Million Dollar Club. He loved dogs and always had a dog by his side. He was a avid golfer and spent most of his retirement in Beaver Dam, AZ., which became his favorite place on earth. The greatest thing he did is to live by example. He instilled the love for the great outdoors in his children and helped hundreds of people through his 34 years of involvement in A.A.

Bob is survived by his children, Brent Cook, Rockville, Utah; Brian Cook, Tucson, Arizona; Ron Cook, Draper, Utah; Sherrie Goodlett, Vancouver, Washington; and sister-in-law, Norma Petrie of Price, Utah. Cousins Garth Showalter, Salt Lake City, and Clark and Donna Showalter, Vancouver, Washington. He is survived by more than a dozen grand and great grandchildren, living in London and throughout the Western US. He was preceded in death by parents Charles Henry and Granita Lessing Cook, and devoted wife of 41 years, LaRue Cook.

“You were a great Father with awesome words of wisdom, and a kind person, always caring about others. You were loved by all and had ‘One hell of a ride,’ as he often proclaimed.”

The family asks that donations be sent to the not-for-profit organization, Alzheimer’s Association: www.alz.org in lieu of flowers.

A ceremony will be held on August 5, 2021 at 1 PM at the Orangeville Cemetery in Orangeville, Utah where he will be laid to rest by his wife Larue Reid Cook.